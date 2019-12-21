Fitch slashes FY20 forecast to 4.6% from 5.6%

India’s rating balances a still strong medium-term growth outlook compared with ‘BBB’ category peers (Representational image) India’s rating balances a still strong medium-term growth outlook compared with ‘BBB’ category peers (Representational image)

Fitch Ratings on Friday slashed India’s GDP growth rate forecast to 4.6 per cent, from 5.6 per cent projected in November, for the financial year ending March 2020 (FY20). During FY19, the economy had registered growth of 6.8 per cent.

“We expect growth to gradually recover to 5.6 per cent in FY21 and 6.5 per cent in FY22 with support from easing monetary and fiscal policy and structural measures that may also support growth over the medium term,” Fitch Ratings said. However, it has affirmed India’s long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook.

India’s rating balances a still strong medium-term growth outlook compared with ‘BBB’ category peers and relative external resilience stemming from solid foreign-reserve buffers against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors, including governance indicators and GDP per capita, Fitch said.

“Our outlook on India’s GDP growth is still solid against that of peers, even though growth has decelerated significantly over the past few quarters, due mainly to domestic factors, in particular a squeeze in credit availability from non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and deterioration in business and consumer confidence,” it said.

Fitch said Indian economy is less developed on a number of structural metrics than many of its peers. “Governance remains weak, as illustrated by a low score for the World Bank governance indicator (49th percentile versus the ‘BBB’ median of 59th percentile). India’s ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index (32nd percentile versus the ‘BBB’ median of 67th percentile) also indicates relatively low basic human development. Average per capita GDP also remains low, at US $2,102, compared with the ‘BBB’ range median of US $12,152,” it said.

“The affirmation of the ratings incorporates our expectation of moderate fiscal slippage relative to the central government’s deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP in FY20. The government is again facing a trade-off between stimulating the economy and reducing the deficit in the medium term,” the rating agency said.

