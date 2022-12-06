scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for this fiscal, cuts projections for next 2 years

In its December edition of the Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25.

fitch ratingsPedestrians walk past the logo for Fitch Ratings Ltd. outside their offices in New York. (Bloomberg/File photo)

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday retained India’s economic growth forecast at 7 per cent for the current fiscal, saying India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging markets this year.

It, however, cut the projections for the next two financial years, stating that even though the country is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks but is not impervious to global developments.

In its December edition of the Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected India’s GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25.

In September, Fitch had projected 7 per cent growth for the current fiscal, followed by 6.7 per cent in 2023-24 and 7.1 per cent growth in 2024-25.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

Given the stronger-than-expected outturn, Fitch forecasts growth at 7 per cent in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23).

“India is expected to record one of the fastest growth rates among emerging markets in our Fitch20 coverage this year,” it said.

India is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks given the domestically focused nature of its economy, with consumption and investment making up the bulk of the country’s GDP.

Advertisement

“However, India is not impervious to global developments. The worldwide economic slowdown is expected to reduce demand for Indian exports,” Fitch said.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:58:01 pm
Next Story

‘Extremely disappointed’: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Karnataka CM Bommai amid violence at Belagavi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close