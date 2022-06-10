scorecardresearch
Fitch revises India rating outlook to Stable from Negative

Fitch Ratings kept the rating unchanged at 'BBB-'.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 12:32:14 pm
Fitch Ratings revised outlook on India's sovereign rating to Stable from Negative. (File photo)

Fitch Ratings on Friday said it has revised the outlook on India’s sovereign rating to Stable from Negative as downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished on rapid economic recovery.

“The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India’s rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock,” it said.

It, however, cut the economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent for the current fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023) from the 8.5 per cent prediction it made in March due to the inflationary impact of the global commodity price shock.

