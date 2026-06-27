Fitch, Moody’s and S&P have been unfair to India: Piyush Goyal

Moody’s has a Baa3 rating on India — the lowest investment grade rating.   In April, the rating agency had lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 6% from 6.8% for 2026-27.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
2 min readNew DelhiJun 27, 2026 06:46 AM IST
Piyush Goyal, Moody credit rating, CareEdge, Moody Analytics, Moody rating, Standard and Poor's, Fitch, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairsCommerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that global rating agencies such as Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor have been unfair to India and that Mumbai-based rating agency CareEdge has done their job extremely objectively.

“So far, we only had Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor, and I can say on record that they have been unfair to India. They have not recognised the India growth story, the strong India fundamentals, and the Indian capability and future, and captured it as much as a rating agency should have done. I will not cast any motives to it, but I do express surprise.

“I think what CareEdge has done is do their job extremely objectively. They have assessed much weaker economies than India, with absolutely no future, to whom other agencies have given better ratings than India, for reasons best known to them,” said Goyal at an industry event in the UK.

Goyal launched several reports during the industry event, including ‘Indian Roots British Soil’ by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a UK India Business Council (UKIBC) manual on India-UK FTA, a report by CareEdge, India’s ratings agency, and a report by FICCI on the evolution of the bilateral partnership.

Moody’s has a Baa3 rating on India — the lowest investment grade rating.   In April, the rating agency had lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 6% from 6.8% for 2026-27.

At 6%, the agency’s growth forecast is lower than the RBI projection of 6.9%.

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Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

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