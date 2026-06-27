Fitch, Moody’s and S&P have been unfair to India: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that global rating agencies such as Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor have been unfair to India and that Mumbai-based rating agency CareEdge has done their job extremely objectively.

“So far, we only had Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor, and I can say on record that they have been unfair to India. They have not recognised the India growth story, the strong India fundamentals, and the Indian capability and future, and captured it as much as a rating agency should have done. I will not cast any motives to it, but I do express surprise.