Fiscal deficit touches 121.5% of full-year target in January

The Centre’s fiscal deficit touched 121.5 per cent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collections. The fiscal deficit, which is the gap between the government’s expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 7.70 lakh crore during April-January of the current financial year ending March, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

Advertising

At the end of January last year, the deficit was 113.7 per cent of the Revised Estimate (RE). Missing its deficit reduction target for second year in a row, the government projected its fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product by March-end 2019 in the Revised Estimates (RE) announced in the interim Budget on February 1, marginally higher than 3.3 per cent it had planned earlier. The government also abandoned the deficit reduction plan for the next year ending March 2020. As per the Interim Budget 2019-20, the government now aims to achieve fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of GDP for the next year, much higher than the previously presented glide path of containing it at 3.1 per cent of GDP.

The CGA data showed that revenue receipts of the government were at Rs 11.81 lakh crore or 68.3 per cent of RE till January in 2018-19, compared with 72.8 per cent during the same period last fiscal. The government expects to mop up Rs 17.29 lakh crore revenue during the current fiscal as per Revised Estimates. Tax revenue was 68.7 per cent of RE, compared with 76.5 per cent in the comparable period of the previous year.

The total expenditure of the government at January-end was Rs 20.01 lakh crore or 81.5 per cent of RE, as against 83 per cent in the same period last year. From lows of 7.2 per cent in December, yields on 10-year benchmark government bond (G-sec) rose in run to the budget anticipating fiscal slippage, and closed at 7.67 per cent Monday.