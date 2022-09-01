Fiscal deficit at 20.5% of BE; July sees surplus

After a gap of over two years, the Centre has reported a fiscal surplus of Rs 11,040 crore and a revenue surplus of Rs 42,509 crore in July, thanks to buoyancy in tax collections and reining of revenue expenditure even as capital expenditure (capex) continued the robust momentum.

The last time the country had reported a fiscal surplus was in March 2020.

The fiscal deficit in April-July of the current fiscal came at 20.5 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) for FY23, down from 21.3 per cent of the corresponding target a year ago, aided by higher net tax revenues and moderation in revenue spending as the Centre tightened fund releases by linking it to actual progress in spending of previous releases.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in August is likely to be in the range of Rs 1.42-1.43 lakh crore, or about 27 per cent more than in August 2021.

Addressing reporters after the release of GDP data for Q1FY23, Somanathan — who is also the Expenditure Secretary — said the economy is on course for a 7-plus per cent growth rate this fiscal. WITH FE & PTI