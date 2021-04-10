First since FY99: Fuel consumption shrinks

This the first time that the fuel consumption has contracted since 1998-99, the most historical year for which government data is available.

India’s fuel demand contracted by a massive 9.1 per cent in the financial year ended March 31, the first in more than two decades, as a stringent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic pummelled economic activity, government data showed.

India consumed 194.63 million tonnes of petroleum products in 2020-21 as compared with 214.12 million tonnes demand in the previous year, according to the latest data released by the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The demand contraction was led by diesel, the most-consumed fuel in the country.

Diesel consumption fell

12 per cent to 72.72 million tonnes while petrol demand shrank 6.7 per cent to 27.95 million tonnes.