First quarter current account deficit at 2.4% of GDP

India’s current account deficit (CAD) stood at $15.8 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in the June quarter of 2018-19 compared with $15 billion (2.5 per cent of GDP) in the same period of last year, the Reserve Bank of India has said.

“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit at $45.7 billion as compared with $41.9 billion a year ago,” the RBI said. Net services receipts increased by 2.1 per cent on a y-o-y basis mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from software and financial services. According to the RBI, private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $18.8 billion, increasing by 16.9 per cent from their level a year ago. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment at $9.7 billion in Q1 of 2018-19 was higher than $7.1 billion in the year-ago period.

Portfolio investment recorded net outflow of $8.1 billion in the first quarter as compared with an inflow of $12.5 billion in last year on account of net sales in both the debt and equity markets. Net receipts on account of non-resident deposits amounted to $3.5 billion in Q1 of 2018-19 as compared with $1.2 billion a year ago, the RBI said. There was a depletion of $11.3 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) in the first quarter of this year as against an accretion of $11.4 billion. On a balance of payments basis (i.e., excluding valuation effects), the foreign exchange reserves decreased by $11.3 billion during April-June 2018 as against an increase of $ 11.4 billion during April-June 2017. The foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including valuation effects) decreased by $18.8 billion during April-June 2018 as against an accretion of $16.6 billion in the preceding year, the RBI said.

