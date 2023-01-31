Who presented the first Indian budget? Who presented the most budgets? Click to know

Did you know who presented the first Budget in India? In which year? Who was the first Indian PM to present a Budget? Who has presented the highest number of budgets? Read on to know more.

*Scottish economist James Wilson presented the first Indian Budget 163 years ago in 1860

*After Independence, then Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty presented the first Budget on 26th November 1947

*Usually the Finance Minister presents the Budget but there have been instances of the Prime Minister taking up the role earlier. In 1958, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Lal Nehru became the first Indian PM to present the Budget after the resignation of then Finance Minister TT Krishnamachari. I

*In 1970, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi presented the budget when Finance Minister Morarji Desai resigned. In 1987-88, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi presented the budget after then Finance Minister VP Singh resigned.

*Former FM and PM Morarji Desai has presented the highest number of budgets — 10 budgets

*Till 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 PM on the last working day of February which was then shifted to 11 AM. In 2017, the date of presentation of Budget was made to be February 1

*The Budget used to be printed at Rashtrapati Bhawan till 1950 when it got leaked. The printing venue was then shifted to a press at Minto Road, New Delhi. In 1980, a Budget printing press was set up at the Finance Ministry inside North Block.