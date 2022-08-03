First in 17 months, exports fall

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 12:14:16 pm
Merchandise exports last month dropped 0.8 per cent from a year before, albeit on an unfavourable base, to $35.2 billion — the first monthly decline since February 2021 and compared with a 23.5 per cent year-on-year jump in June — showed preliminary data released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.
Imports, however, surged 43.6 per cent in July to $66.3 billion, driving up the trade deficit to a fresh monthly peak of $31 billion. Sequentially, exports in July fell 12 per cent from June. FE
