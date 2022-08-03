scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

First in 17 months, exports fall

Imports, however, surged 43.6 per cent in July to $66.3 billion, driving up the trade deficit to a fresh monthly peak of $31 billion.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 12:14:16 pm
Sequentially, exports in July fell 12 per cent from June. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Merchandise exports last month dropped 0.8 per cent from a year before, albeit on an unfavourable base, to $35.2 billion — the first monthly decline since February 2021 and compared with a 23.5 per cent year-on-year jump in June — showed preliminary data released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.

Imports, however, surged 43.6 per cent in July to $66.3 billion, driving up the trade deficit to a fresh monthly peak of $31 billion. Sequentially, exports in July fell 12 per cent from June. FE

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:14:16 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Could China invade Taiwan?
Explained: Could China invade Taiwan?
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy and lawmakers
Opinion

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy and lawmakers

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement