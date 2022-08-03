First in 17 months, exports fall

Sequentially, exports in July fell 12 per cent from June. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Merchandise exports last month dropped 0.8 per cent from a year before, albeit on an unfavourable base, to $35.2 billion — the first monthly decline since February 2021 and compared with a 23.5 per cent year-on-year jump in June — showed preliminary data released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.