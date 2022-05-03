Fino Payment Bank promoters vote out chairman, director

The promoters of Fino Payments Bank have voted against reappointment of chairman Mahendra Kumar Chouhan and independent director Punita Kumar Sinha in a shareholder meeting.

The resolution to reappoint Chouhan and Sinha was voted down by 80.69 per cent of shareholders. The promoter also voted against the increase in the authorised share capital of the bank and the alteration of the capital clause of the memorandum of association of the bank.

The promoter Fino Paytech, which owns around 75 per cent stake in the bank, has investors like Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Corporation Bank, Union Bank and Indian Bank. The e-voting concluded on April 29.

In a statement issued on Monday, Fino Payment Bank said Fino Paytech followed a due process to re-appoint independent directors.

“In order to introduce fresh talent and experience to meet the evolving challenges of the market, the board of Fino Paytech Ltd decided to limit the tenure of independent directors to one term.”

“We place on record the significant contribution made by our outgoing independent directors over the past five years and we miss their strategic steer. “As such any speculation on the development is unwarranted,” it said.

Fino Payment shares were up 1.29 per cent to Rs 302.25.

The bank’s IPO was priced at Rs 577 per share.