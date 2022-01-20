Finance Ministry to Ministries: Curb spends within RE

Issuing guidelines for the third batch of supplementary demands for grants, the Finance Ministry has asked ministries and departments to restrict their expenses within the revised estimates.

In an office memorandum seeking proposals for the third and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, the economic affairs department under the finance ministry has asked the ministries and departments to submit their proposals by February 10. The ministry has issued this office memorandum ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation on February 1, which is likely to help the government keep its fiscal deficit within the target.

The proposal for Supplementary Demands for Grants may be projected after a thorough and objective assessment of additional requirements of funds, it said.

The Ministry has also notified the ‘e-advance rulings Scheme’, enabling taxpayers to file their application for advance ruling via e-mail, a move that will majorly benefit non-resident assesses .