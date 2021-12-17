Fin sector players hold virtual meet with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held virtual pre-Budget consultations with representatives of the financial sector and capital markets, who submitted a raft of proposals, including the need for flexibility while regulating non-banking financial companies.

Sustained credit flow to critical sectors of the economy, structured development of the corporate bond market and need for parity between banks and shadow lenders in certain tax provisions, too, featured in the consultation meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister met industry bodies and experts on infrastructure and climate change. On Friday, she will hold consultations with representatives of the services and trade sector.