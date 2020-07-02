Finance Secretary: ‘Collection is down due to levies lower than revenue neutral rates, wrong to infer revenue has declined due to GST’

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. (File Photo) Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. (File Photo)

Tax rates that are lower than revenue neutral levels, coupled with the sluggish economic growth, have ended up impacting revenues, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, adding there are no intrinsic structural issues with the indirect tax regime. In an interview with Aanchal Magazine, Pandey, who holds charge as Revenue Secretary, said rate rationalisation, correction of inverted duty structure have been discussed in the GST Council and the decisions about these will be taken in the next 8-9 months. Edited excerpts:

How do you see resolving the deficit in the compensation cess fund?

Tax collections are reflective of tax rate and economic activity in the country. In the pre-GST regime, on an average, most items were suffering a tax rate of more than 31 per cent. The revenue neutral rate was decided at 17-18 per cent, but today the average GST rate is 11-12 per cent. Many items are exempted. Most items are at a lower tax rate than earlier. Yet, average monthly collection in the first year of GST was Rs 89,000 crore, in the second year it came to around Rs 97,000 crore and last year it was more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This is despite the fact that the rates on many items were reduced in the first, second, and third year.

Also, in FY20 (July-September), there was lower economic activity, even then average tax revenue last year was Rs 1 lakh crore. Last year, the FY20 nominal GDP growth rate was 7.5 per cent but the domestic GST collection, leaving aside the import part as GDP growth and tax growth can be compared on domestic collection, was around 9 per cent — better than GDP growth. The perception that GST revenue has not grown, thus leading to a compensation gap is not correct.

What one has to understand is that the collection is down due to rates that are lower than revenue neutral rates. Also during last year and this year, the slump in economic activity is reflected in GST collection. In the current situation if GST had not come, would the VAT revenue have grown by 14 per cent? So, therefore, it is not correct to infer that because of GST, revenue has declined.

The way we are using data analytics to target those who are at the fringe of the law, the collection has been and will be higher than GDP growth. However, in Covid-19 situation if the collection is less than 14 per cent growth rate, then the question is how to bridge the compensation gap. The answer is in the GST Compensation Act itself, which says that the compensation would be paid out from the compensation fund and the solution has to be found by the GST Council, which discussed this in the last 2-3 GST Council meetings. The GST Council will take appropriate decisions on this.

Is one of the options on the table about less than 14 per cent growth rate as is in the compensation law?

It will be very premature for me to say what GST council will decide.

Putting it another way, in retrospect, was 14 per cent too high an asking rate for compensation?

Supposing the economy had grown at 12 per cent, then of course, 14 per cent was achievable. But supposing the economy grows only at say 5 per cent or 6 per cent, then of course the 14 per cent (is high). Say, the growth was happening at 12 per cent and if the GST collections were growing at 5 per cent, then it would have been a cause of worry and meant some GST implementation problem. But as long as GST collection is growing at a higher rate than the economic growth, then it means that the problem doesn’t lie so much in the GST implementation and then it is on account of lower economic growth. And, then one has to look for certain solutions that how do we manage till the economy picks up, what is the kind of solutions which people can arrive at and all those things will be looked at by the GST Council.

In this year, going forward, what could be the top reforms under GST in the coming six months?

We have to improve the taxpayers’ experiences, if there are problems, however small it may be, it may be affecting even one taxpayer, we have to ensure that he also gets as smooth an experience as anyone else… and for that we are constantly working with Infosys.

On the larger policy questions, such as inverted duty structure, or rate rationalisation, the good thing is that over the last few months, several groups have been constituted under the GST Council. Those discussions are going on. Some decisions have been taken and more and more decisions will get taken as we go forward. This is a continuous exercise and hopefully within the next 8-9 months, many such decisions will be taken.

Including rate rationalisation?

This is something being discussed. The entire GST Council is very sensitive to the needs of the industry and accordingly they take an appropriate decision whether it is rate rationalisation, or inverted duty structure or whether it is further simplification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.