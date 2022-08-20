scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Finance Ministry Monthly Economic Review | Growth, inflation & external balance: ‘India better placed’

The report added that global investor confidence in India’s economic landscape is further endorsed by net foreign direct investment inflows remaining robust at $13.6 billion in Q1 of FY23, against $11.6 billion in the corresponding year-ago period.

Inflation, inflation rate, emerging market economies, crude oil prices, natural gas price, Business news, Reserve Bank’s monetary policy, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsSoftening of inflationary pressures in India is further on the anvil as the prices of important raw materials such as iron ore, copper and tin that feed into the domestic manufacturing process, globally trended downwards in July 2022, it said. Headline retail inflation eased to 6.7 per cent in July from 7.01 per cent in the previous month.

Even though geopolitical risks remain which could trigger fresh supply concerns in the winter for critical commodities of crude oil and natural gas, India is better placed on the growth-inflation-external balance triangle for 2022-23 than it was two months ago on the back of government policy response and the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy actions, the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review said on Friday.

Going ahead, kharif sowing supported by southwest monsoon coupled with higher MSP for kharif crops is likely to enhance rural demand, it said. “Urban consumption is expected to benefit from the demand for contact-intensive services, improving performance of corporates and growing optimism of consumers. The robust production of capital goods along with the government’s capex push and large expansion in bank credit will uphold the investment activity,” the report added.

On the price situation, the review said in absence of any further shocks, the downward movement of global commodity prices along with the RBI’s monetary measures and the government’s fiscal policies are expected to cap inflationary pressures in the coming months.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Softening of inflationary pressures in India is further on the anvil the prices of important raw materials like iron ore, copper and tin that feed into the domestic manufacturing process, globally trended downwards in July 2022, it said. Headline retail inflation eased to 6.7 per cent in July from 7.01 per cent in June.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Despite global headwinds, the IMF forecasts India’s economy to grow at a robust rate of 7.4 per cent in FY23, the highest among major economies.

On the external front, the review said, post the Russia-Ukraine conflict outbreak, a rise in uncertainty among investors has led to capital outflows, not just from India alone but from the group of emerging market economies (EMEs) as a whole.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Thus, apart from India, the currencies of several EMEs also depreciated against the US dollar. Between January and July of 2022, foreign portfolio investors pulled out $48.0 billion from EMEs, it said.

The report added that global investor confidence in India’s economic landscape is further endorsed by net foreign direct investment inflows remaining robust at $13.6 billion in Q1 of FY23, against $11.6 billion in the corresponding year-ago period.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:00:43 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, August 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement