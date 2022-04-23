Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s investment pitch to US Inc: Financial inclusion, upskilling

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday discussed with CEOs of major American companies various investment opportunities in India.

In Washington DC, she met FedEx president & CEO-elect Raj Subramaniam, who said he is positive about India and has significant expansion plans, including in skilling.

She also met Accenture chair & CEO Julie Sweet. In a meeting with Mastercard CEO Miebach Michael, Sitharaman told him about the government’s commitment to digital financial inclusion.

Separately at the FATF ministerial meeting, Sitharaman reaffirmed India’s political commitment to fight money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

At the Ministerial Dinner for Development Committee members, she said it was necessary to address conflict and violence to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.