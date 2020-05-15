Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 1 lakh crore for strengthening farm gate infrastructure

Finance minister Nirmala Sitha Raman during the press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Finance minister Nirmala Sitha Raman during the press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Addressing her third press conference in as many days, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)” campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a bid to help the ailing agricultural economy which has been significantly affected due to the nationwide lockdown for containing the spread of the conoravirus (COVID-19), Sitharaman announced further steps to ease the agriculture and allied sectors such as fisheries, dairy and animal husbandry.

The minsiter said will announce a total of 11 measures out of which eight will be aimed towards building better capacities and allocation for ramping up storage and logistics. The remaining three are going to be governance and administrative related reforms.

Sitharaman on agriculture sector

— The finance minister allocated Rs 1 lakh crore towards the aggregators, FPOs, agricultural startups for strengthening farm gate infrastructure.

— Sitharaman also announced a Rs 10,000 crore fund for the micro food enterprises (MFE) through a cluster-based approach. She said that vocal for local can build brands and hence marketing them in the global markets will be included in this package. The branding, modernising and ramping up of the capacity will be a part of this scheme. She said that this will benefit around two lakh MFEs.

— The finance minister also announced a National Animal Disease Programme with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore. This she said will ensure 100 per cent vaccination for cattles – buffalo, sheep and pigs against foot and mouth disease.

The minister’s announcements on Wednesday (day 1) included six measures for the MSME ssector, two for EPF, two for NBFC and MFI sector, one for discoms, one for contractors, one for real estate sector, and three tax measures. On Thursday, Sitharaman said that migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS cards would be given free food grain supply for next two months among others.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd