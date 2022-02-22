There is a buzz and interest in market for LIC IPO, will go ahead with it: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will go ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of the life insurance behemoth LIC. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the minister said that there is a buzz and interest in the market for the LIC IPO and we will be going ahead with it.

The draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) of LIC IPO was filed with market regulator SEBI earlier this month on February 13. The government plans to sell up to 316.25 million shares or nearly 5 per cent stake in the life insurance giant.

On being asked about the spike in global crude oil prices, Sitharaman said that increasing crude prices is a challenge discussed at the meeting on financial stability and we will keep a watch on it.

“Very difficult to say how the crude prices are going to be; have to see how crude oil prices go; will keep a watch. Crude was one area which the FSDC looked at; situation in Ukraine is another headwind,” Sitharaman said.

Crude oil prices have recently been on the rise due to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is one of the biggest crude oil suppliers outside oil cartel OPEC.

Sitharaman said that the government is watching the Russia-Ukraine crisis closely. On being asked about its impact on the trade, the finance minister said that the Russia-Ukraine impact was yet to be felt on trade and added that the government is careful that our exporters do not suffer.

On being asked about the extension of compensation cess collection, the finance minser said that the GST council had decided that compensation cess collection will continue up to March 2026. “This has been decided to meet the shortfall in compensation cess collected and to pay the interest on borrowed money,” she said.

On the compensation to the states, Sitharaman further said that finance ministers of every state are present in the GST Council and that transparency is built into the system and there is no room for preferential treatment for any of the states. “What is applicable for one state is applicable for all,” she said.

On being asked about the recent case involving the former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sitharaman said “Although you would perceive that charges involving NSE matter are well-established, I do not want to pre-empt the matter. I am going through the details and will come back after that.”