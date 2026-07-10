Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Not just host GCCs; maximise innovation, accelerate discovery

The next phase of GCC growth cannot remain confined to a handful of metropolitan centres, the FM said. (Express Photo)

Moving beyond minimising cost to maximising innovation, accelerating discovery and strengthening long-term competitiveness should define the ambition for the enterprises for the next decade, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

The ambition for the next decade should not simply be to host Global Capability Centres (GCCs), but “to ensure that an increasing share of the world’s ideas, parents, products, algorithms, platforms and enterprise capabilities are conceived, engineered and led from India”, she said.

“Global enterprises no longer choose countries merely based on costs or incentives. It is ecosystems, not incentives alone, that determine long-term competitiveness,” Sitharaman said at the inaugural GCC summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).