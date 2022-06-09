‘Fundamentals solid … enabling policies helped deal with Covid’

India will be facing challenges this year of managing a sustainable high growth, moderating inflation, keeping fiscal deficit under balance and also ensuring that the external value of the rupee remains the same, but the medium-term fundamentals of the Indian economy “remain solid”, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said enabling policies and proactive steps taken by the government including corporate tax cuts and digitisation of the economy helped the country deal with the unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic.

Speaking at Wednesday’s ‘India’s Economic Journey@75’ event, organised jointly by the Department of Economic Affairs and Sebi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week celebration, she said India, with its strong fundamentals, has periodically faced challenges and emerged from it.

“Even after pulling the economy out, removing all the under-growth (post-2014), you still had challenges and in a way the three major steps which were taken — reducing the corporate tax, formalisation/digitisation of the economy, IBC code, GST — the heavy-lifting that happened prepared us for a situation which nobody could imagine,” Sitharaman said.

She added that over the last two years, despite Covid, Indian retail investors have found online means to access the stock market and Sebi has a role to play in investor education. Sitharaman said the Centre looks at the targetted approach of providing assistance and takes the input from the ground quickly.

‘Taking steps to push growth’ Monetary and fiscal authorities are taking steps to moderate inflation & push growth, DEA Secretary Ajay Seth said. (PTI)

At the same event, Nageswaran said, “We need to understand that the medium-term fundamentals of the Indian economy remain solid and the Indian economy is much better placed than many others in this world to face the challenges that we are currently encountering.”

Nageswaran added that the International Monetary Fund has forecast the Indian economy to cross $5 trillion by 2026-27.