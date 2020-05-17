Nirmala Sitharaman economic package: MNREGA to health & education – top announcements in 5th tranche

Finance Minister is announcing the economic packages as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign). (PTI) Finance Minister is announcing the economic packages as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign). (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman, the union finance minister, unveiled the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign)” on Sunday.

Follow Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE updates here

Addressing her fifth press conference in as many days, the minister began her speech by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the reporters, She said, “In order to prove the resolve of the self-reliant India, land, labour, liquidity and laws, all have been emphasised in this package,” and added that, “We have announced several reforms in this regard and shall continue with the same today.”

Sitharaman said that in the last four days of announcements, the govt has had several reforms addressing the land, labour, liquidity and laws and added that today’s announcements will be a continuation to that.

She also commended the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Nafednd and states for giving pulses and grains in huge quantities to the poor during the ongoing nationwide lockdown despite various challenges in logistics.

She detailed seven steps on her media address on Sunday ranging from MNREGA, health and education related sector, businesses and COVID-19, decriminalisation of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, Public Sector Enterprises- related steps, state governments and related resources.

Here are the key decisions in detail

Sitharaman on MNREGA

— The government will allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore over and above the budget estimate, the finance minister said. The budget estimate for MNREGA scheme was Rs 61,000 crore. Sitharaman said that it will generate 300 crore more person-days of work and it will be addressing the need for work for the returning migrants.

Sitharaman on health and education sector

— The minister said that public expenditure on health will be increased. She said that the investments at grassroots for health and wellness centres both at rural and urban levels will be getting ramped up. All the districts will have infectious disease hospital blocks. This apart, public health labs will be set up at block levels, Sitharaman said.

Background

The finance minister’s announcements on Wednesday (day 1) included six measures for the MSME sector, two for EPF, two for NBFC and MFI sector, one for discoms, one for contractors, one for real estate sector, and three tax measures. On Thursday, Sitharaman said that migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS cards would be given free food grain supply for the next two months among others.

On Friday, she announced a total of 11 measures, of which eight were aimed towards building better capacities and allocation for ramping up storage and logistics. The remaining three were governance and administrative related reforms. The minister on Saturday eased the limits on foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence manufacturing, announced the privatisation of six more airports, opened up more airspace and allowed private sector in coal mining sector.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd