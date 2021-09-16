FM Sitharaman announces Rs 30,600 crore govt guarantee for ‘bad bank’

In a bid to address the problem of non-performing assets (NPAs) resulting in bad loans in public sector banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Cabinet cleared the formation of the country’s first ever ‘bad bank’.

The minister announced a government guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) as part of the resolution of bad loans.

“The Cabinet has yesterday approved Central Government guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore to back Security Receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL),” the minister said.

Sitharaman said that the Budget 2021 had announced government’s intention to set up an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) along with Asset Management Company to consolidate and take over existing stressed debt and thereafter manage and dispose them off to buyers for value realization.

Addressing the media, she said that banks’ asset quality review had happened in 2015, for cleaning up and fully provisioning bank balance sheets, this revealed very high incidence of Non Performing Assets (NPAs), and added that the government came up with a four-R strategy of Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation and Reforms.

