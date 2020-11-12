Nirmala Sitharaman addresses press on state of economy

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, wears a protective mask while speaking during a news conference in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Photographer. T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcements: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a few new measures related to the stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures are aimed at sectors worst hit by the pandemic and lockdown and will list out infrastructure projects which will be expedited to boost job creation.

Energy consumption grew 12 per cent year-on-year in October, the finance minister said adding that, bank credit growth is up 5.1 per cent and stock markets are at a record high.

RBI predicting a strong likelihood of economy returning to positive growth in Q3, the minister said. She also added that global ratings agency Moody’s has reassessed the country’s growth numbers.

The finance minister’s announcements comes a day after the Cabinet approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors including advance chemistry cell batteries, electronic and technology products, automobiles and auto components manufacturing, among others. The PLI scheme for these ten sectors will be operational for five years with a total estimated outlay of Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Speaking on Aatmanirbhar Bharat 1.0, Sitharaman said that 28 states/union territories have been brought under the national portability of ration cards with effect from September 1.

26.2 lakh loan applications were received under the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, she said.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd