Indian economy benefitted from the collective thinking and coordinated efforts: FM Sitharaman at CII Annual Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Indian economy benefitted from the collective thinking and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders.

Addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021, she thanked the industry for being level-headed while facing the challenges during the first and second Covid wave and said that no one could predict the scale and speed of the second wave of Covid-19.

Sitharaman said that the government is an active participant in the economic recovery. She said that the public spending during the pandemic ensured that the core sector grew at nearly 9 per cent and also added that consumption has been given all the boost that is required.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering the keynote address of the CII Annual Meeting said that the Indian economy is picking up pace once again and there is a newfound confidence in made-in-India initiatives. He said that the country is witnessing a strengthening of cooperation between government and industry.

The prime minister also hailed the industry for stepping up to help in every possible way from masks to PPE kits to vaccines.

