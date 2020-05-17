Nirmala Sitharaman allocates additional Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo: Amit Sharma) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo: Amit Sharma)

In a bid to generate more jobs in the rural parts of India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Addressing her fifth press conference in as many days, the minister said that this additional amount will be over and above the budget estimate of Rs 61,000 crore.

Sitharaman said that it will generate 300 crore more person-days of work and it will be addressing the need for work for the returning migrants.

The announcement was a part of her fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign)”.

