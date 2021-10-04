Field work for survey on jobs in informal sector launched

The government on Sunday flagged off the field work for the Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES), a survey aimed at capturing employment in the informal sector and establishments having less than 10 workers.

It comes after the Labour Ministry had last week unveiled results of the revamped Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for April-June, which captured the employment situation for organised sector and establishments having more than 10 workers.

“… data on all aspects of labour is crucial and scientifically collected data is bedrock for any evidence-based policy making,” Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Labour Ministry after an event in Chandigarh marking the 101st Foundation Day of the Labour Bureau.

The survey will be carried out by the Labour Bureau alongside the QES and the results are expected to be collated in an annual report. As per the QES, organised sector employment in nine key sectors — construction, manufacturing, IT/BPO, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation & restaurant and financial services — increased to 3.08 crore this April-June from 2.37 crore in 2013-14, the base year chosen based on the sixth economic census; translating into a growth of 29 per cent from 2013-14 or roughly an annual growth of 4 per cent per annum.

Yadav also held discussions with state Labour Ministers, Labour Secretaries & Commissioners of States of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & UTs of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regarding progress in registration of unorganised workers under e-SHRAM portal and preparedness of states/UTs on implementation of various schemes and reforms, the statement said.

Over 2.5 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-SHRAM portal, which is the national database on unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers.