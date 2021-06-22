FICCI-Dhruva Advisors Survey: ‘Second wave: 58% cos hit by state curbs, 61% hopeful of brighter FY22’

The survey found that a weak demand scenario, high input costs and issues in financial liquidity were the key challenges that firms were facing in the current environment.

State-level lockdowns to curb infections in the second wave of Covid-19 in India have had a major impact on the operations of most firms, according to a survey by industry body Ficci and Dhruva Advisors. 58 per cent of firms reported that the state-level lockdowns had a high impact on their businesses with 40 per cent of businesses reporting capacity utilisation under 50 per cent in June.

The survey, which recorded responses from 212 firms, found 61 per cent of businesses were hopeful that business performance would improve in FY22, compared to the past fiscal, with 29 per cent of firms projecting growth of over 10 per cent. Over a third of firms, however, said they expected degrowth in this fiscal relative to FY21, with 22 per cent of businesses predicting business contraction of over 10 per cent.

The survey found that a weak demand scenario, high input costs and issues in financial liquidity were the key challenges that firms were facing in the current environment. Most firms also called on the government to announce special relief for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as an easing of the compliance burden on businesses.

Ficci said that with the number of new cases ebbing and states getting into the unlock mode, there is hope that business and economic activities would regain normalcy in the months ahead. “Even as we see signs of improvement, we must prepare ourselves well for the subsequent waves … Clearly, vaccination at scale has to be the priority if we have to beat Covid and put it behind us,” it added.