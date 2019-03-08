Few cancer drugs may see price drop despite NPPA cap

EVEN AS the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) last week moved to cap the trade margins of over 42 cancer drugs — a move that covered 355 brands — only about a third of these could actually see a drop in prices, according to the drug-pricing watchdog’s own estimates based on data available with it.

According to the minutes of its meeting on February 26, the NPPA concluded that only 105 of the 355 brands are expected to see a drop in the maximum retail price (MRP). Officials said one reason for this is that most of the 355 medicine brands are already “competitively priced”. Also, the NPPA has maintained that it does not have enough data to assess the entire impact of its move last week, which saw retail margins being capped at 30 per cent.

As per data available for “select drugs” in this list, the trade margin caps would extend to 72 formulations and 355 brands, the authority concluded during its meeting. “Price reduction across brands would vary from 86.79 per cent of MRP to 0 per cent. The price of about 105 brands would show decline as per data available with the Authority which is subject to further confirmation,” NPPA had said.

“As per available data, more than 70 per cent of the affected brands will not need to reduce their MRPs. How can the government justify a policy which does not lead to any price reductions in majority of the cases and marginal reductions in others,” said Malini Aisola of patient activist group All India Drug Action Network.

A senior government official said: “The conception is, at best, they would hit 15-20 per cent of the drugs available. The rest, because of the market dynamics, because of the competitiveness in the market, would already be below that … cut-off line”. NPPA chairperson Shubhra Singh, however, said the existing list of 105 brands may get “more populated” on Friday, once the new data comes in. The regulator relies heavily on data supplied by private pharma market research firm, AIOCD Awacs PharmaTrac, which may not capture the entire market. “There are six drugs which were in the list, but for which we had no PharmaTrac data and… our surmise is, it is being supplied directly to the hospitals,” Singh told The Indian Express. “Therefore, we have written to 10 major hospitals in the country and we are awaiting the data,” she said.

While Singh did not elaborate on these six drugs, the list of 105 brands leaves out brands belonging to 22 of the 42 drugs that the exercise targeted. This includes expensive drugs such as crizotinib (lung cancer), dasatinib, decitabine and nilotinib (all leukemia drugs). According to the minutes, the NPPA has also asked manufacturers covered under its notification to provide additional data. As noted in the minutes, the latest exercise is a “proof-of-concept” for the regulator to implement a system of trade margin rationalisation across medicine segments.

“The trade margin concept underscores self-regulation by the pharma industry, duly mentored by the government,” said Singh.

According to an analysis conducted by NPPA in 2017, parts of which The Indian Express has seen, of the over 32,800 medicine brands with a total moving annual turnover of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, only 6 per cent had trade margins up to 30 per cent. For the remaining brands, the total margins of the distributor and retailer ranged from 30 per cent to 800 per cent. A senior government official said some of these were cancer drugs.