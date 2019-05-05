Federal Bank records 163% y-o-y Q4 growth

Federal Bank on Saturday reported a 163 per cent growth year-on-year (y-o-y) in the net profit at Rs 381.51 crore for the March-end quarter, on account of robust operating performance and net interest income (NII). It reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore for the same period a year ago.

The net profit for fiscal 2018-19 grew by 41.54 per cent to Rs 1,243.89 crore y-o-y. The bank’s total income for FY19 grew 17.03 per cent to Rs 12,770 crore.

NII for FY19 increased 16.57 per cent from Rs 3,582.81 crore to Rs 4,176.35 crore as on March 31 while the quarterly NII increased to Rs 1,096.53 crore from Rs 933.22 crore y-o-y. Net interest margin stood at 3.14 per cent and 3.17 per cent for FY19 and quarter ended on March 31, respectively.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 14.14 per cent as on March 31, 2019. Gross non-performing assets for FY19 stood at 2.92 per cent as on March 31 as against 3 per cent in FY18.