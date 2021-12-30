Feb 2022 deadline for FY20 ITR e-verification

Additionally, the CBDT notified the ‘Faceless Appeal Scheme, 2021’ to bring in changes to the existing faceless appeal scheme, easing the process for taxpayers seeking personal hearing via video conference while appealing against a tax demand by the department.

Taxpayers who have not e-verified their ITRs for 2019-20 can complete the verification process by February 28, 2022, as the Income Tax department has given a one-time relaxation to assessees, according to a December 28 circular by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).