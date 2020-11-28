FDI up 15% to $30 billion in 1st half of fiscal year

In July, the country had attracted $17.5 billion worth of foreign investments. (File)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India grew by 15 per cent to $30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data.

Inflow of FDI during April-September 2019-20 stood at $26 billion, as per the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-September 2020-21 included computer software and hardware ($17.55 billion), services ($2.25 billion), trading ($949 billion), chemicals ($437 million) and automobile ($417 million).

