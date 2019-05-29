Toggle Menu
FDI at $44.37 billion in FY19; inflows down in pharma, telecomhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/fdi-at-44-37-billion-in-fy19-inflows-down-in-pharma-telecom-5753398/

FDI at $44.37 billion in FY19; inflows down in pharma, telecom

The last time foreign fund inflows showed a reduction was in 2012-13, when inflows registered a contraction of 36 per cent to $22.42 billion as against $35.12 billion in 2011-12.

Foreign direct investment, FDI, FDI India, FDI in pharma, FDI in telecom, Indian express
In 2017-18, FDI inflows were at a record .85 billion, the data showed. (Reuters)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling 1 per cent to $44.37 billion as overseas fund inflows slowed down in pharma, telecom and other sectors, latest data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

In 2017-18, FDI inflows were at a record $44.85 billion, the data showed. The last time foreign fund inflows showed a reduction was in 2012-13, when inflows registered a contraction of 36 per cent to $22.42 billion as against $35.12 billion in 2011-12.

Since FY13, the inflows kept on growing, reaching a record high in FY18. DPIIT data showed that FDI inflows in pharmaceuticals, construction development, power and telecommunication sectors declined significantly last fiscal.

FDI in pharmaceuticals fell from $1 billion in 2017-18 to $266 million in FY19; in construction development, from $540 million to $213 million; in power, from $1.62 billion to $1.1 billion; and in telecom sector, from $6.21 billion to $2.67 billion.

Advertising

Sectors that witnessed a growth in FDI include service ($9.15 billion), computer software and hardware ($6.41 billion), trading ($4.46 billion), and automobile ($2.62 billion).

Meanwhile, Singapore became the top source of foreign investment into India last fiscal, accounting for $16.22 billion inflows. Mauritius, which was the top investor in India last fiscal, invested in $8 billion in FY19. Other major investors in the country include Japan, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, Germany, Cyprus, the UAE and France. —WITH PTI

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sebi seeks bond default disclosure, spares bank loans
2 PNB Q4 loss at Rs 4,750 crore; asset quality improves as NPA declines
3 Benchmark indices log fresh closing highs, 3rd in a row