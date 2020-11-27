FC Kohli, ‘father of Indian IT industry’, passes away

FC Kohli (1924-2020)

FC Kohli, the first chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and popularly known as the ‘Father of the Indian information technology Industry’, has passed away.

He joined the company in 1969 at the behest of JRD Tata, then chairman of Tata Group.

Kohli pivoted TCS first into management consultancy and then over the next two decades, into software development, helping the organisation navigate multiple technology waves over two-and-a-half decades by continually investing in people and staying relevant to customers.

He stepped down as CEO of TCS in 1996.

Expressing grief over his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri FC Kohli Ji will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of IT. He was at the forefront of institutionalising a culture of innovation and excellence in the tech industry. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and many admirers.”

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said, “I am deeply saddened by the news that FC Kohli passed away this afternoon. He was a true legend, who laid the very foundations for India’s spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for the dynamic modern economy we enjoy today. Kohli led innovations in areas far-ranging from adult literacy, water purification, software engineering, software automation, complex-systems and cybernetics.”

“Kohli was the true pioneer of Indian IT. We have all followed in his footsteps. His contribution to the IT industry and thus to India is immeasurable,” Wipro chairman Azim Premji said in a statement.

