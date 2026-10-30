Extreme poverty in India halved to 2.6% in 2023 from year ago, shows World Bank data

Extreme poverty in India, measured by those who live on less than $3 per day in 2021 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, fell to 2.6% in 2023, according to the World Bank. However, wage disparity remains “pronounced”, it said, noting that median earnings for the top 10% of workers were about 13 times greater than for the bottom 10%.

It also cautioned that poverty is becoming “increasingly concentrated geographically” – about 57% of India’s poor live in a belt that stretches from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal.

At 2.6%, the extreme poverty rate in India in 2023 is more than 10 times lower than the 27.1% in 2011. In 2022-23, the extreme poverty rate was 5.3%, indicating halving of extreme poverty.

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“Over the past decade, India has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty across both monetary and non-monetary dimensions, recording one of the fastest poverty declines in the world,” the World Bank said Friday in its ‘Poverty & Equity Brief’ note.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a post on X, said that the government’s “sustained policy efforts are yielding tangible results, strengthening the foundations for inclusive growth and greater economic opportunity”.

Along with poverty, consumption inequality has also declined. The Gini index – it ranges from 0 to 100, with a higher number indicative of greater inequality – in 2023 was 23.0, down from 28.8 in 2011-12 and 25.5 in 2022-23.

However, the World Bank said the estimates, based on the government’s three most recent household consumption expenditure survey, conducted in 2011-12, 2022-23 and 2023-24, “may also not fully capture the consumption of wealthier households and are likely to understate inequality”.

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Extreme poverty in India fell to 2.6% in 2023 (Image: World Bank) Extreme poverty in India fell to 2.6% in 2023 (Image: World Bank)

Purchasing Power Parity, or PPP, measures how much of goods and services can be bought in one country in terms of another country’s currency. It is widely used to convert the cost of a basket of items into a common currency while also removing the distortions caused by different levels of prices across countries.

Consider the above example, where $3 per day is the threshold for extreme poverty. In the US, $3 would buy a certain quantity of goods and services. At the current rupee-dollar market exchange rate of about 95-per-dollar, this is equal to Rs 285.

However, things are generally cheaper in India compared to the US. For instance, a short Caffè Latte from Starbucks in the US costs $5.85 (equivalent to Rs 555), but Rs 336 in India. As such, PPP conversion rate of India to the US in this example is 336 divided by 5.85, or 57.4, which means $1 buys in the US what Rs 57.4 buys in India, to put it simply. This is, of course, only for Starbucks coffee.

According to the World Bank’s International Comparison Program – a partnership of official statistical agencies from across the world – the PPP conversion rate for India was 20.09 in 2025.

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While there has been a big drop in extreme poverty, the proportion of the population living below the Lower Middle-Income Country poverty line of $4.2 per day has also declined significantly.

In 2023, this proportion was 16.1%, down from 57.7% in 2011, “lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty”, the World Bank said. In 2022-23, the figure was 23.9%.

Below the headline number, the urban poverty rate is estimated at 8.6% and rural 19.3%. For males and females, the figures are broadly similar at 15.7% and 16.6%, respectively.

The World Bank noted that employment increased by 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023 – nearly twice the increase seen in the working-age population. This employment rise was driven by rural women entering paid work, it said. And while labour market conditions are seen as “broadly resilient”, youth unemployment has risen from 14.6% in the first quarter of 2025-26 to 15.9% in the same three-month period this fiscal.

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“Moreover, real earnings remained broadly unchanged with employment growth concentrated in relatively low-productivity activities.”

The multilateral organisation expects poverty in India to keep falling, although at a more gradual pace: In 2026, the poverty rate as per the $4.2-per-day line is seen at 14.2% before declining further to 12.1% by 2028.

The Bank will update these projections as labour market and macroeconomic data are revised or new data becomes available.

In fact, new survey data from India has been responsible in the past for significant revisions to numbers at a global level. Last year, when the World Bank updated its poverty lines, changed the base year from 2017 to 2021, and incorporated new survey data, it led to a downward revision of the population in Lower Middle-Income Country poverty by 180 million people for 2022. This was primarily due to new survey data for India for 2022-23, the World Bank had said in June last year, referring to the Household Consumption and Expenditure Survey for 2022-23.

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The World Bank has a third poverty line of $8.3 per day, although that is for Upper Middle Income countries. Since India is not an upper middle-income country, it is natural that a larger percentage of the population is below this line. In 2023, this fraction was 80%, down from over 90% in 2011.

The government is aiming to become a developed nation by 2047.

The absolute number of people below each of the aforementioned poverty lines are as follows: 7.5 crore below $3-per-day, 34 crore below $4.2-per-day, and 115 crore below $8.3-per-day.