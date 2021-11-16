scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Exports jump 43% in Oct

Cumulatively, exports during April-October stood at $233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 per cent compared to the same period last year.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 3:55:46 am
Imports soared by 62.51 per cent to $55.37 billion, widening the trade deficit.

Eexports rose by 43 per cent to $35.65 billion in October while trade deficit widened to $19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday. Imports soared by 62.51 per cent to $55.37 billion, widening the trade deficit.

Sectors that recorded positive growth in October are petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn, made-ups, and gems and jewellery, among others.

With PTI inputs

