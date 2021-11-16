Exports jump 43% in Oct

November 16, 2021 3:55:46 am
Eexports rose by 43 per cent to $35.65 billion in October while trade deficit widened to $19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday. Imports soared by 62.51 per cent to $55.37 billion, widening the trade deficit.
Cumulatively, exports during April-October stood at $233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Sectors that recorded positive growth in October are petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn, made-ups, and gems and jewellery, among others.
With PTI inputs
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-