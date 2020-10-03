Exports rise in September, first time since lockdown started

Outbound shipments last September were $26.02 billion. Exports in April-September dipped 21.43 per cent to $125.06 billion, preliminary data showed.

After contracting for six months in a row, the country’s exports grew by 5.27 per cent year-on-year to $27.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to a three-month low of $2.91 billion, as per the Commerce Ministry data released on Friday.

Imports declined by 19.6 per cent to $30.31 billion in September.

The trade deficit in September 2019 stood at $11.67 billion. In June, the country had recorded a trade surplus of $0.79 billion.

With PTI

