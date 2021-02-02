scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Exports rise 5.37% in January: Commcerce Ministry data

Imports during the month rose 2 per cent to USD 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 14.75 billion, the data showed.

By: PTI | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 11:13:13 am
An Indian ten rupee banknote and US one-hundred dollar banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The country’s exports grew 5.37 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the month rose 2 per cent to USD 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 14.75 billion, the data showed.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Exports of pharmaceuticals and engineering grew 16.4 per cent (USD 293 million), and about 19 per cent (USD 1.16 billion), respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement