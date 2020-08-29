To boost exports, Piyush Goyal asks states to identify unique products similar to Kolhapuri slippers

Piyush Goyal. (File)

India needs to take a “unique and innovative” approach to boosting its exports, starting with states identifying products that their districts are famous for, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday. Kolhapuri slippers, for instance, could become a billion-dollar export product in the country’s basket, if marketed the right way, he suggested during a video conference with various state industry ministers.

“My own belief is the Kolhapuri chappal alone — one product — has the potential to do a billion dollars of exports,” said Goyal said, adding that the Centre and state had to think of “innovative ideas” to turn this vision into reality.

“One of these ideas, in relation to Kolhapuri chappals, could be if we contact all five star hotels around the world and ask them to keep 2-3 sizes of Kolhapuri chappals in the hotel room almirahs the way they keep bathrobes,” Goyal said.

