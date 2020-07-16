scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19

Exports, imports fall for 4th month in June, but trade turns surplus after a decade

India’s goods exports declined 12.41 per cent to $21.91 billion in June from $25.01 billion in the same period last year due to a drop in shipments of major commodities like engineering goods and gems and jewellery.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 3:14:24 am
india exports fall, export sector down, india imports fall, indian economy, inflation in indian markets, coronavirus impact on trade “This is the first time in the last decade that India is a net exporter,” stated the Ministry. (File)

For the first time in a decade, India clocked a surplus in its merchandise trade, exporting $0.79 billion more than it had imported in June. Imports experienced a steeper drop than exports, which continued to decline during the ongoing pandemic, as per Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.

“This is the first time in the last decade that India is a net exporter,” stated the Ministry.

Explained

Risk to industrial activity

The steep decline in import of goods used in manufacturing activity may impact industrial activity here.

India’s goods exports declined 12.41 per cent to $21.91 billion in June from $25.01 billion in the same period last year due to a drop in shipments of major commodities like engineering goods and gems and jewellery. Imports, on the other hand, declined 47.59 per cent to $21.11 billion from $40.29 billion over the same period.

Imports of petroleum, crude and their products dropped 55.29 per cent to $4.93 billion from $11.03 billion. Exports of commodities like gems and jewellery dropped 50.06 per cent, and readymade garments of all textiles around 34.84 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement