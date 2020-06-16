Exports decline 36.47% in May, trade deficit narrows to $3.15 billion

Contracting for the third month running, India’s exports declined 36.47 per cent in May to $19.05 billion, mainly on account of drop in shipments by key sectors such as petroleum, textiles, engineering, gems and jewellery.
Imports too plunged 51 per cent to $22.2 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $3.15 billion, compared to $15.36 billion in the same month previous year, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.
During April-May 2020, the exports fell 47.54 per cent to 29.41 billion, while imports shrank by 5.67 per cent to 439.32 billion. Trade deficit stood at $9.91 billion during the two months of the current fiscal. Trade deficit stood at $9.91 billion during the two months of the current fiscal.
Oil imports stood at $3.49 billion in May — 71.98 per cent lower compared to $12.44 billion in the same month last year. Gold imports in May dipped 98.4 per cent to $76.31 million.
Meanwhile, the country’s service sector exports dipped 8.92 per cent to $16.45 billion (about Rs 1.25 lakh crore) in April, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Monday. Services receipt or exports during April 2019 stood at $17.56 billion. The estimated value of services imports for May is $8.57 billion. The RBI releases monthly data on India’s international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days. —WITH PTI
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.