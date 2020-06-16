Exports decline 36.47% in May, trade deficit narrows to $3.15 billion

Oil imports stood at .49 billion in May — 71.98 per cent lower compared to .44 billion in the same month last year. Gold imports in May dipped 98.4 per cent to .31 million. (File Photo) Oil imports stood at .49 billion in May — 71.98 per cent lower compared to .44 billion in the same month last year. Gold imports in May dipped 98.4 per cent to .31 million. (File Photo)

Contracting for the third month running, India’s exports declined 36.47 per cent in May to $19.05 billion, mainly on account of drop in shipments by key sectors such as petroleum, textiles, engineering, gems and jewellery.

Imports too plunged 51 per cent to $22.2 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $3.15 billion, compared to $15.36 billion in the same month previous year, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

During April-May 2020, the exports fell 47.54 per cent to 29.41 billion, while imports shrank by 5.67 per cent to 439.32 billion. Trade deficit stood at $9.91 billion during the two months of the current fiscal.

Oil imports stood at $3.49 billion in May — 71.98 per cent lower compared to $12.44 billion in the same month last year. Gold imports in May dipped 98.4 per cent to $76.31 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s service sector exports dipped 8.92 per cent to $16.45 billion (about Rs 1.25 lakh crore) in April, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Monday. Services receipt or exports during April 2019 stood at $17.56 billion. The estimated value of services imports for May is $8.57 billion. The RBI releases monthly data on India’s international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days. —WITH PTI

