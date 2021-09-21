scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Exporter issues: 24X7 helpline on the anvil

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that multiple Ministries were working in tandem tohelp exporters deal with the the international issue of high freight rates and the low availability of empty containers.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 3:47:17 am
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

The government is going to launch a 24×7 helpline number to help exporters deal with any issues, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The Minister also said that multiple Ministries were working in tandem to help exporters deal with the the international issue of high freight rates and the low availability of empty containers.

“The government has decided to start a 24×7 helpline to address any problem that exporters face.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The issues that are raised on this helpline will be taken up at the highest levels so that they are resolved quickly,” said Goyal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement