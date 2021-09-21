Exporter issues: 24X7 helpline on the anvil

The government is going to launch a 24×7 helpline number to help exporters deal with any issues, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The Minister also said that multiple Ministries were working in tandem to help exporters deal with the the international issue of high freight rates and the low availability of empty containers.

“The government has decided to start a 24×7 helpline to address any problem that exporters face.

“The issues that are raised on this helpline will be taken up at the highest levels so that they are resolved quickly,” said Goyal.