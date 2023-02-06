Expect real growth to be better in couple of years: Finance Secretary T V Somanathan

Despite 2023 being a pre-general election year, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan admits the incremental space for spending was not much (while deciding the contours of this budget) and that there’s the need “to keep the lid on” in order to achieve the fiscal glide path. In an interaction with Aanchal Magazine and Anil Sasi, he said that the India will go back to “a fairly decent savings rate” once normalisation in the economy is complete and the carry-on effects of the pandemic ebb. Edited excerpts:

Clearly it was a tough year, given the fact that post the budget presentation, so many things went wrong. To what extent was this whole rebalancing, subsequently? And to what extent did the inflation number come to your aid in achieving the fiscal deficit numbers?

The current year, yes, it was a very difficult year, because of very major external shocks, which affected us, and it was very wide ranging — fuel, food, fertilizer — all three of them were impacted by the Ukraine war, some of these were not impacted by Covid. So Covid had difficulties for us in terms of reviving demand, providing credit and it led to a collapse of revenue. But it did not have the kind of macroeconomic, simultaneous impact of food, fertilizer and fuel hitting you at the same time together. So it was a very big shock. But I think the resilience of the economy has been quite, I would say, impressive. And the fact that we were able to contain the growth of other expenditures, and that revenues were buoyant, these two together have helped us to tide over this year without damaging our macroeconomic consolidation as a percentage of GDP.

But yes, the nominal GDP has been considerably higher than what we have projected, we’d estimated 11 per cent, it has turned out to be more than 15 per cent. That has helped…there’s nothing artificial or wrong in that. That is the GDP today and this is the debt that we have for that GDP. So we have managed to stay within that. And now coming to the year, now to go to 5.9 per cent to the destination of less than 4.5 per cent, it will, on average, require a consolidation of 0.7 per cent a year over two financial years. It will not be easy. Consolidating at that level two years consecutively is going to be difficult. But the fact that the (Finance) Minister has reiterated this commitment in parliament this year, shows the seriousness with which the government is approaching it. And the ways in which this will have to be achieved will be partly through a continued tight control on non-priority spending. And we also do expect that real growth will be better in the next couple of years than it has been in the recent past.

Inflation we are not looking at as an instrument of reducing the fiscal deficit. That’s certainly not our intention, I think the ill effects of inflation far outweigh any side benefits that you get in terms of debt reduction. That is no way to reduce the fiscal deficit. So we’re not counting on that….but the real growth increase, that’s where the capital expenditure push and these other growth inducing attempts or initiatives, hopefully, if we see higher real growth, even at something like consistently at 6.5 percent. I’m not even talking about 8, 9, 10 (percent), 6.5 percent with 4-5 per cent inflation would give us a nominal growth of somewhere in the range of 11-12 per cent.

With 11-12 per cent growth and reasonably tight control over non-priority expenditure, I think we can and with good tax collection, for which also many of the steps we have taken, a lot of attention has been paid to the slabs and which deservedly, but we’ve also plugged quite a few loopholes and these are loopholes exploited disproportionately by those with high incomes. So if we continue to get the tax buoyancy, and on the GST side, if again that has stabilized, leakages have reduced, so we should be able to reach 4.5 per cent with the combination of tight control on unproductive or low-priority expenditure, the growth being high and inflation being moderate. We’re not looking at collapse. I don’t think India will end up with 0, 1 per cent inflation, that’s not likely. So if we are at the 4-5 per cent range, I think we should be able to do it.

And the loopholes that you spoke about that have been addressed?

Advertisement

Four specific ones: market-linked debentures, life insurance of very high value, investment of capital gains in real estate, either from real estate or from other capital gains. So there are people who have made enormous profits, say by selling a startup or making a share sale, it’s in hundreds of crores and then you look for a property worth that much, which you can only find probably in Mumbai or one or two other places, and you buy that property, it’s totally tax free. And then you can sell the property later and break it into. But that’s not the intent, the intent of the property exemption was for one house for one person kind of thing. But it has become a loophole. That’s why the Rs 10 crore cap has come. Then people who have income enough to travel abroad, but not sufficient income to show in their tax return…it’s not as if tax increases will come only from rate increases, they also come from widening the net. So our aim is to keep that as wide as possible…we have a reasonable confidence that we will reach 4.5 percent in two years.

When you say there will be a cut in non-priority spending, given that next year is going to be an election year, how much is the space for that?

Now incremental space is not much, we have been quite tight as it is. So it’s not much more than one can do. I admit that.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, we have to keep the lid on. It’s not that you now liberalize, then you lose the gains that you’ve got. So I’m not forcing any great incremental efforts there. But sustaining the efforts which are difficult in and of themselves, they’re not easy things to do. So just sustaining it. It’s like saying, you know, you have to do so much exercise every day, you’ve done it for one year, you shouldn’t stop exercising, go back to where you were. So that’s what I mean. But yes, it is not an easy task, but I think it is an achievable task.

How much of a concern is the dip in the savings rate? It seems in the last quarter, you have factored in a fairly buoyant prediction of an uptick post December in small savings. In a broad sense, how alarming is the savings rate going down in the economy?

I have not studied it carefully to give you an intelligent or deeply researched answer on the macroeconomic part of the savings rate in the country. I also am a little wary of assessing it because I think the two years of the pandemic have disrupted savings practices at different ends of the spectrum. So for some of the upper echelons, probably they’ve saved more than they would normally save. And at the bottom echelons, people have borrowed and consumed because they were unemployed. So this may not be a good basis on which to make a longer-term projection. So I’m a little cautious about doing that. I wouldn’t want to do that.

But I think India will actually resume a fairly decent savings rate once we are completely normal in the economy. And once the carry-on effects of the pandemic, both at both ends, the distortions when they go away from the system, I think we will return to a decent level of saving. I think savings will come obviously disproportionately from those who are better off but I think with incomes rising, savings will also rise. As you pass certain levels of per capita income, the ability to save increases more than proportionately because many items of consumption are inelastic. The poor and the rich almost eat the same amount of food. So when you pass a certain income, how much you can increase your consumption, your savings potential goes up. So as the economy becomes richer, I think savings will tend to increase.

But has there been a conscious call since there was this push for small savings, with the hike in limits?

Advertisement

There are two things. One is small savings are one of the few instruments available which are very safe and completely safe and not complex. So there is a big group of people, senior citizens, they need fixed income products. And yes, there are fixed income products in banks, but they are very volatile. They have also not transmitted rate increases on deposits as much as they have transmitted on loans. There is not only lagged transmission, the transmission is lopsided between loans and deposits. So, in line with the increase in the rates that we have done recently in December, there is likely to be some uptick in the small savings inflow is the expectation…there has been a change from 1st January, rates have gone up on most instruments. So that is likely to produce some incremental savings. But yes, I mean, I’m not going to swear to that specific number…longer run, we also felt that with increased incomes and some amount of inflation, the secure instruments, there is a demand for more of these. That’s why we’ve doubled the limits on the senior citizen savings scheme and on the monthly income scheme. These are assured return schemes, which are very steady for, especially for senior citizens, but not only for senior citizens. Anyone who wants something very safe, where you can get an income every month, and they are at higher rates of interest than available in the market with the banks for the corresponding tenor. And similarly, this budget part is a one-time (instrument) to promote people to save in the names of women. It could be the woman’s own income, or it could even be the husband or you know somebody else’s income but putting it in the woman’s name is an act, which has a certain socio-economic benefit, we want to push that too. And yes, it helps us because it reduces the load on the market borrowing. But that’s not the primary motivation, we have not hiked the rates, it’s not that we have pushed the rates very high.

But the savings numbers were not that great in November-December

No, agreed. That’s correct.

So you think that will improve

Advertisement

I think people were also waiting for the rate increase. I know some people who said I’ll do it in January.

The nudges, for MNREGA, for instance, is being seen as a nudge to oversupply of labor, which is unproductive in rural areas, to push them back and nudge on the new tax regime, is that a push towards consumption rather than savings?

Advertisement

The first one, MNREGA, it’s not really a nudge towards going to urban areas. That’s not the intention. There are two issues…we have given a big push to PM-Awas Yojana Rural, more than 100%. The aggregate is 66%, but rural is more than 100%. Secondly, Jal Jeevan Mission is increasing substantially. Both of these are predominantly executed in rural areas, the same kind of labourers that work in MNREGA. You don’t bring a bulldozer for these works, it is done by manual labor. In rural housing construction, the lot of manual labour is involved, the same group of people as MNREGA…we expect that the government’s own actions of increasing these outlays in the case of PM Awas Yojana by nearly Rs 20,000 crore and Jal Jeevan by about Rs 10,000 crore. That’s Rs 30,000 crore extra demand in the same areas where MNREGA is executed. So, if the system is working correctly, that should offset the demand on MNREGA. Second, the economy is normalising, people on their own are moving back to cities or getting better jobs nearby, that also is moderating the real demand. So we expect a reduction in the actual level of demand for MNREGA this year for these two reasons. The third reason is there has been some tightening of the scheme eligibility to prevent irregularities. As a result of which some of that has been curtailed… So we are likely to see a reduction in the level of demand in MNREGA, both because the demand will go down due to other factors like our big push on other works so that people get work there instead of here, because the economy is improving, and because some of the improper claims are getting reduced. Therefore, we expect a reduction. However, it is a demand-based scheme and if in spite of this, if it needs to be topped up, as we have done in the past, we can always top it up at the revised estimates stage.

What about the variations in capex spending by states?

There are some who have done very high, some are very low. It’s a fact. We can urge but ultimately it is for the states to decide how they spend their money.

But among the states also, some big states like Tamil Nadu had a contraction in capex in November

In states there is also seasonality. Tamil Nadu’s contraction is small, they’ll probably make it up in the last quarter but there are some states like Punjab where it is steep, there it will be lower.

There’s a sharp increase in states like Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh. Is it because some conditions you have brought in like adjustment of previous year’s borrowings. Is that a misuse of the provision?

No, I don’t think it’s a misuse. They need to spend more, ultimately many of the things which people say should be done, have to be done by states. But sometimes when I see the comments on health, education, etc, these are primarily to be done by the states not by the Centre…one can’t have a notion that Centre has to do this and that and Centre should stay out of the way and leave the states autonomous and not interfere with the state. There is a contradiction here. It cannot be both…while the Centre will continue to support health and education, the primary responsibility for improving them rests with state governments.