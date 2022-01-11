Equity schemes get `25,000 crore in December, SIP inflows at record high

With retail investors stepping up their investments, equity schemes of mutual funds received record inflows of Rs 25,076 crore during December even as foreign investors pulled out Rs 35,000 crore from the stock markets.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), equity schemes received Rs 11,614 crore in November and Rs 5,214 crore in October. Index funds and ETFs also received Rs 18,702 crore in December. However, debt funds witnessed outflows of Rs 49,154 crore. AMFI said SIP (systematic investment plan) numbers have grown from each month in the past one year of 2021. For the month of December 2021, monthly SIP contribution stood at a record high of Rs 11,305.34 crore, up from the November 2021 monthly SIP contribution at Rs 11,004.94 crore.

Read | A reality check on great CAPEX expectations

“The number of SIP accounts for December 2021 are 4.90crore, up from 4.78 crore in November 2021. SIP assets as at the end of the December 2021 month is Rs 5.65 crore as against Rs 5.46 crore in November.

N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI said: “2021 has been a momentous year, with mutual funds emerging as the preferred investment destination with continued record equity flows through NFOs and ongoing investment into existing schemes. The year has seen remarkable growth in mutual funds with hike in inflows across all categories of funds.”

“SIP has been the favourite medium of consistent investing and disciplined mode of savings by the common man. This is evident from the number of accounts rising,” he said.