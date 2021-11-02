Empowered panel of secretaries formed to monitor Gati Shakti

The Government has announced the constitution of an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) to oversee the implementation of infrastructure development worth Rs 100 lakh crore under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The EGoS, headed by the Cabinet Secretary, also includes secretaries from 17 ministries and will review and monitor the implementation of the NMP. The PM Gati Shakti NMP aims to put key infrastructure projects on the Gati Shakti digital platform allowing various departments to track, in real time, the progress of projects, especially those with multi-sectoral and multi-regional impact.

The EGoS will be empowered to “set out a procedure and a definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads, rail, etc. along with all utility services in an area-based approach for development of infrastructure on pilot basis,” according to a government notification. The EGoS will also be able to review, monitor and amend projects included in the NMP, according to the notification. The members include secretaries of key ministries, including roads, shipping, civil aviation, telecom, coal, and mines as well as the Chairman of the Railway Board.

A major objective of the Gati Shakti NMP is to reduce logistics cost in the country to 7-8 per cent of gross domestic product.