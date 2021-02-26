scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 26, 2021
Latest news

Eight core industries’ output up by 0.1% in January

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 7:21:31 pm
Infrastructure sector india, Industrial production India, industrial Growth, Commerce and industry expansionIndiaCoal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January. However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors’ output declined by 8.8 per cent against a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement