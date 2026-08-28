Economy maintains strong start to FY27 as industrial production rises 6.7% in July

While the Reserve Bank of India has forecast GDP may have grown 7% in the first quarter of 2026-27, some economists think growth may have been as high as 8%. (Representative image)

India’s industrial sector maintained its strong start to 2026-27 despite the headwinds caused by the West Asia conflict, with its output rising 6.7% year-on-year in July, aided by robust double-digit growth in the production of capital goods. This suggests investments were strong, a positive sign for the economy that has been waiting for the private sector capital expenditure cycle to take hold.

While July’s growth rate was lower than June’s upwardly-revised figure of 8.8%, Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings, pointed out that “industrial activity has been largely resilient” this fiscal in the face of global uncertainties and elevated energy prices.

According to data released Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in the first four months of 2026-27 was 6.3%, well above the 4% recorded in the corresponding period of 2025-26.