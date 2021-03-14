‘Economy looking at V-shaped recovery’: Anurag Thakur

Green shoots visible across various sectors of the economy and the nation is already looking at a ‘V-shaped’ recovery, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

Addressing a virtual conclave organised by the Institute of Actuaries of India, Thakur said, “India is already looking at ‘V-shaped’ recovery. Along with the green shoots in various sectors, in the month of February, FPI inflows were Rs 25,787 crore.”

After two straight quarters of contraction, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) entered the positive territory with a growth of 0.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the ongoing 2020-21 fiscal, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in February.

Thakur further said the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which have been rising steadilyover the last few months, had touched all time high at $590 billion in January 2021.

He said the accretion to the forex reserves in the last eight month was $100 billion.