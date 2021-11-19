Economy to grow 7-7.5% next fiscal year: EAC-PM

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 3:29:27 am
The economy is likely to grow 7-7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Thursday, while observing that contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23.
“Looking beyond the current year, 2021-22, EAC-PM members were optimistic about real and nominal growth prospects in 2022-23. Other than an element of the base effect, the contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23,” it said.
A meeting of the EAC-PM was held in Delhi Thursday.
with PTI
