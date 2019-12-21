Economists to FM: Expand fisc, keep Budget numbers credible

For the current fiscal, the government has set the target at 3.3 per cent, which is all set to be missed, given the revenue shortfall. (File) For the current fiscal, the government has set the target at 3.3 per cent, which is all set to be missed, given the revenue shortfall. (File)

Economists on Friday asked the government to expand the fiscal deficit target for FY21 and stressed that it need not be apologetic about the slippage, as elevated spending is probably the only counter-cyclical tool at its disposal now to reverse a sharp deceleration in growth.

For the current fiscal, the government has set the target at 3.3 per cent, which is all set to be missed, given the revenue shortfall. In a pre-Budget consultation meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the economists also advised the government to keep the Budget numbers realistic, reflecting the true state of economy. Credible numbers, they say, better prepare the markets for any eventuality.

The economists were split in asking for a cut in the personal income tax rates.

Industry needs to come out of ‘self doubt’ mood, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked India Inc to come out of “self doubt” mood and unleash the animal spirit as she stressed that steps taken post Budget have started showing some results on the ground.

The government has shown conviction to change India’s system, take some tough decisions and make sure it is responsive to industry, she said at industry body Assocham’s event here.

“I would appeal to you that please get out of the mood of self doubt. Can we do it? Can India do it?… why is this negative mood? Get out of this self doubt,” she said and emphasised that most of the macro economic indicators are strong.

“This government does not want businesses to close. We want to help them to be revived by legislative and other administrative changes… we are with you. I want this mood of self doubt to be completely removed from your minds.

“Believe in India. You have done that for last 100 years. There is a need for all of you do it even more now. You have to be the change agent and don’t ask animal spirits to be brought to you. You have inside, get it out,” she noted.

