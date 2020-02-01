Economic Survey: Govt steps to control stocks, cost of essential goods led to unintended effects like price hikes

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian presents the Economic Survey 2019-20 during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI) New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian presents the Economic Survey 2019-20 during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI)

Government intervention in several areas of the Indian economy has not only been ineffective in resolving the issues it was targeting in several instances, but has sometimes also created more problems, said the Economic Survey released on Friday. The Survey highlighted how measures to control stocks and prices of essential commodities like vegetables, pulses and medicines had unintended effects like market distortions and price hikes of these products.

“…the Indian economy is replete with examples where Government intervenes even if there is no risk of market failure, and in fact, in some instances its intervention has created market failures,” stated the survey.

For instance, the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), 1955, which was to ensure affordability of essential commodities for the poor by restricting hoarding, has created market distortions that have prevented the efficient development of agricultural markets. Frequent and “unpredictable” limits imposed on the quantity of these products that producers and wholesalers can store (stock limits) has discouraged investments in warehousing and storage facilities, it stated.

These stock limits have also had “limited” success in containing volatility of prices of these commodities, according to the survey. For instance, stock limits imposed in September 2019 on onions to prevent hoarding by traders had “no effect” in controlling the rise in their prices and instead had led to a “sharp” increase in the volatility of their prices since November, it said.

The Act does not distinguish between hoarders and firms that “genuinely” need to hold on to these stocks due to the nature of their operations.

This has also reduced the effectiveness of free trade and flow of commodities from areas with surplus stock to markets with higher demand.

“In the long term, the Act disincentivizes development of storage infrastructure thereby leading to increased volatility in prices following production/consumption shocks—the opposite of what it was intended for,” stated the Survey.

Intervention in prices of essential lifesaving medicines by capping their maximum prices using the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, has also led to a greater rise in prices of these drugs, according to the survey.

It estimated that prices of the active ingredients used to make drugs under price control had increased by Rs 58/mg more than active ingredients for drugs not under price control.

It also estimated that prices of regulated formulations sold at hospitals increased by Rs 74/mg more than those not under price control.

However, in cases where the medicines were sold at retail outlets like chemist shops, prices of drugs that were being regulated by the government did not increase as much — a “meagre” Rs 0.23/mg — as those that were out of price control, which had seen a price rise of Rs 1.72/mg.

“This shows that the DPCO, 2013 appears to have increased the prices of drugs mostly sold through hospitals but decreased it mildly in the case of drugs sold through the retail chemists,” stated the survey.

“As the Government is a huge buyer of drugs through its various arms such as CGHS, Defense, Railways etc., the Government can intervene more effectively to provide affordable drugs by combining all its purchases and thereby exercise its bargaining power.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as its related arms, must imbibe the evidence to evolve non-distortionary mechanisms that utilise Government’s bargaining power in a transparent manner,” it said.

While the Survey maintained that it was not arguing against the need for government intervention altogether, there were instances where the government had “needlessly” intervened and undermined wealth creation and economic growth in those markets.

It also stated that interventions that were apt in instances of “severe” market failures had lost their relevance in a “transformed economy” where the market failures were not severe.

“Eliminating such instances of needless government intervention will enable competitive markets and thereby spur investments and economic growth,” it stated.

?? The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App